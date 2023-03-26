The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Wincanton on Monday afternoon

The three best horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

(3.00 Wincanton)

Flying Verse has been a consistent performer for the David Dennis yard and comes into the contest on the back of a solid run over 3m at Doncaster earlier this month. The 11-year-old has won three of his previous seven starts and has outrun his odds on a number of occasions. He did not quite take to the drop in trip at Newcastle in February, but he was refitted with a tongue-tie last time out pulled further ahead when clearing the final fence. He has proven himself over the extended distance, and has even won over further, so stamina will be no issue. He is now racing off a mark of 110, but has won off higher and should run another big race for the stable.

(3.15 Lingfield)

Ermesinde made an eye-catching debut over course and distance last month and the Kevin Philippart De Foy-trained filly can come on from that experience. She beat a well-backed favourite that day and the form of the race has been franked with the winner scoring here towards the end of last month. Benoit De La Sayette makes his seasonal reappearance after a successful 2022 and the daughter of Golden Horn can provide the apprentice jockey with a positive start to the year. Although she was slow to exit the stalls on her debut, the three-year-old stayed on well when winning by a length. It is a step up in class here, but if she gets a clean run again then she could be hard to stop.

(4.00 Wincanton)

The Richard Newland-trained five-year-old is enjoying another positive campaign and he has the ability to land a second successive winner. He jumped cleanly when landing a third victory over hurdles at Huntingdon a few weeks' ago and jockey Luke Scott, who takes the ride again, has been in the saddle for two of those wins. Since joining the yard in December 2021, Rewired has only finished outside the first three in one of his 11 starts and he holds the form card over his five other rivals here. The stable are in solid form and are operating at a 27 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight, so Rewired can extend that impressive spell.

