Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

A bunch of low-grade handicaps face punters looking for a slice of the £50k guaranteed Placepot pool at Wolverhampton, and not many races are easy.

Rubellite is back up in grade in the opener (4.30) after winning very easily here on Tuesday. She ran well enough on her first two runs for Stella Barclay, too, and now the penny has dropped she might be the one to beat. Come To Pass tends to run his race, and is the back-up.

In the filles' handicap (5.00), a chance is taken on Wadacre Grace as a banker as she's been very consistent for Charlie Johnston and will hit the frame again if running as well as she has on her last two starts here.

The sole maiden (5.30) looks weak enough, with the vote going to Influence , while Inspiritus is first on the list for then next (6.00) given Roger Varian's excellent form. Tiger Beetle remains competitive weighted, and can go well again.

The next (6.30) is desperately hard, and my three, without much confidence, would be New York Bay , Black Smoke and Gerrots .

In the last (7.00) I thought The Craftymaster was very solid, but I have added his last-time-out victim Bailey's Warrior , who might appreciate the small drop in trip.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.30

3 Come To Pass

4 Rubellite

5.00

2 Wadacre Grace

5.30

4 Influence

6.00

6 Inspiritus

8 Tiger Beetle

6.30

2 Black Smoke

6 Gerrots

10 New York Bay

7.00

4 Baileys Warrior

5 The Craftymaster

2x1x1x2x3x2 = 24 lines

