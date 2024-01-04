The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Ludlow and Musselburgh on Friday afternoon

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Malaita (1.00 Ludlow)

The eight-year-old mare has made a useful start to her chasing career and was travelling well before falling at Cheltenham last month. Before that, though, she finished second to La Renommee on her debut over fences in October and the winner has since placed in a Listed contest at Doncaster, so the form can be marked up. She then recorded a improved Racing Post Rating when fourth on her next start at Warwick. You can forgive her for the Cheltenham effort. She has a bumper victory at the track and should have no problem with the distance or soft conditions.

Grozni (1.20 Musselburgh)

Trained by James Owen, Grozni made a promising debut for the yard when second in a fairly competitive handicap chase at Doncaster last time out. It was only his sixth start over fences, but he has finished third or better in five of those appearances and he looks to have a strong future over the larger obstacles. The eight-year-old enjoyed a chase victory on his last start in Ireland and had a generally consistent 2023. Grozni is running off the same mark as his last run and the 7lb claim of apprentice Alex Chadwick should prove useful again.

Friary Rock (3.05 Musselburgh)

Friary Rock has improved this season, and that was clear when he was an impressive course-and-distance winner last time out. It was the nine-year-old's best RPR in five starts and the return to this distance proved helpful. The Laura Morgan-trained gelding was sporting cheekpieces for that win and they will once again be fitted to Friary Rock. Morgan has a tremendous strike-rate of 32 per cent at the track, with 12 wins from 38 runners, and there is no reason why Friary Rock can't score again.

