Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Ballybegg (1.00 Ludlow)

Ran his best race as a chaser when last seen and is well treated on his winning hurdling form. Kerry Lee’s string are in good form.

David Toft

Ballybegg 13:00 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Richard Patrick Tnr: Kerry Lee

The Punt nap

Grozni (1.20 Musselburgh)

Trained by James Owen, he made a promising yard debut when second at Doncaster last month to boost his form over fences. He has finished in the top three in five of six starts over larger obstacles and more improvement can be expected.

Liam Headd

Grozni 13:20 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Mr Alex Chadwick (7lb) Tnr: James Owen

Handicappers' nap

Lihyan (1.55 Musselburgh)

Raised 8lb for last month's easy course-and-distance win but still looks well-treated on the pick of last season's form and William Maggs again takes off a handy 7lb.

Steve Mason

Lihyan 13:55 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: William Maggs (7lb) Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Speed figures

Magical Escape (3.20 Ludlow)

Earned respectable figures when a creditable runner-up at Chepstow last time and can open his account.

Dave Edwards

Magical Escape 15:20 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

West Country nap

Saint Davy (2.10 Ludlow)

Was unbeaten before being tried in Grade 1 company last season. This fine staying prospect has major potential.

James Stevens

Saint Davy 14:10 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Dark horse

Shafaaf (1.30 Meydan)

A listed race winner for Jean-Claude Rouget in 2022 who could be well handicapped. Ran poorly on his first start off an absence for Doug Watson here in November, however should be much happier back on turf. His trainer does well with older ex-European horses and a return to form could be on the cards.

Mark Friar

Shafaaf 13:30 Meydan View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Doug Watson

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

