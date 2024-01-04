Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Ballybegg (1.00 Ludlow)
Ran his best race as a chaser when last seen and is well treated on his winning hurdling form. Kerry Lee’s string are in good form.
David Toft
The Punt nap
Grozni (1.20 Musselburgh)
Trained by James Owen, he made a promising yard debut when second at Doncaster last month to boost his form over fences. He has finished in the top three in five of six starts over larger obstacles and more improvement can be expected.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
Lihyan (1.55 Musselburgh)
Raised 8lb for last month's easy course-and-distance win but still looks well-treated on the pick of last season's form and William Maggs again takes off a handy 7lb.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Magical Escape (3.20 Ludlow)
Earned respectable figures when a creditable runner-up at Chepstow last time and can open his account.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Saint Davy (2.10 Ludlow)
Was unbeaten before being tried in Grade 1 company last season. This fine staying prospect has major potential.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Shafaaf (1.30 Meydan)
A listed race winner for Jean-Claude Rouget in 2022 who could be well handicapped. Ran poorly on his first start off an absence for Doug Watson here in November, however should be much happier back on turf. His trainer does well with older ex-European horses and a return to form could be on the cards.
Mark Friar
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
