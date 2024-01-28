Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch marks your card for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The £50,000 Placepot guarantee is in operation at Wolverhampton on Monday, when Egoiste can get players off to a great start by landing leg one (4.50).

David Menuisier’s runner finished four and a quarter lengths clear of the third when a neck Kempton second to Charlatan last Monday and can go one better.

Evasive Power has been performing well over a variety of trips lately. Seven furlongs looks his ideal trip nowadays and he should go close under Kieran Shoemark in leg two (5.25).

The 12-year-old Fieldsman continues in excellent heart and can be relied upon to give his best once again.

Newmarket winner Race The Wind, who represents Godolphin, may have unraced stablemate Aurora’s Beauty to beat in leg three (6.00), while Bradman also holds standout claims in leg four (6.30).

Simon and Ed Crisford, successful with four of their last 11 runners, may have the answer to leg five (7.00) with Inverlochy, a progressive filly who may not have reached her ceiling in terms of handicap mark just yet. She is well drawn in stall two.

The unexposed Portraitist, who graduates to handicaps off a basement mark of 55, and bang-in-form Inexplicable are the pair to focus on in the final leg (7.30).

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.50

3 Egoiste

5.25

2 Evasive Power

8 Fieldsman

6.00

2 Race The Wind

3 Aurora’s Beauty

6.30

1 Bradman

7.00

1 Inverlochy

7.30

4 Portraitist

8 Inexplicable

1x2x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines

