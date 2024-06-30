Windsor Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Windsor on Monday and the 5f handicap (5.45 ) is trappy with six declared and two places on offer. Go with Make it Easy and Persian Blue .

The 5f maiden (6.15 ) comes up next and it is wide open. Woodhay Whisper and Invincible Crown both have course form and, although they don’t set a huge standard, they look solid.

The 1m2f maiden (6.45 ) is equally difficult. Seek And Destroy looks likely to take another step forward, but it is also worth including Ina Mina for the red-hot William Haggas stable.

The 6f handicap (7.15 ) is a good opportunity for a banker provided all eight stand their ground. Katey Kontent is defending an unbeaten record at the track and looks a solid option.

I’ll take on Composite in the 1m2f handicap (7.45 ) and have a win bet on Spirit Of The Bay. However, he either wins or bombs out completely, so instead put in Crystal Mariner and Aerospace .

Topweight Mujid has a good chance in the mile handicap (8.15 ) and goes in with Rival .

Windsor Placepot perm

5.45

2 Make It Easy

6 Persian Blue

6.15

8 Invincible Crown

11 Woodhay Whisper

6.45

7 Ina Mina

9 Seek And Destroy

7.15

6 Katey Kontent

7.45

2 Aerospace

5 Crystal Mariner

8.15

1 Mujid

3 Rival

2x2x2x1x2x2 = 32 lines

