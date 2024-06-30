- More
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Lipsink (8.45 Windsor)
Has made a fine start for new trainer Mick Appleby, building on his reappearance win at Nottingham to go close at Newbury last week. Well handicapped on past form and looks the one to beat off an unchanged mark. Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Woodstock City (7.45 Windsor)
Ran well on his return from a gelding operation, but not so good on soft last time. This ground will suit better and Oisin Murphy has been booked. Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Katey Kontent (7.15 Windsor)
The Clive Cox-trained four-year-old is unbeaten in two starts at the track and was a respectable fourth in a hotter contest at York last time. Matt Rennie
Newmarket nap
Savvy Exchange (3.45 Pontefract)
Ran well to be fifth under a penalty at Windsor last time and has since worked nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack. David Milnes
Speed figures
Shagraan (7.15 Windsor)
A course-and-distance winner 12 months ago, he has run well in three hot sprints this term and deserves to get back in the winning groove. Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Invincible Speed (6.30 Wolverhampton)
Lightly raced three-year-old who has been running into some good horses recently and finishing second. In calmer waters here and is a previous course winner. Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Pontefract and Windsor on Monday
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
