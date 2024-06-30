Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets  

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Lipsink (8.45 Windsor)

Has made a fine start for new trainer Mick Appleby, building on his reappearance win at Nottingham to go close at Newbury last week. Well handicapped on past form and looks the one to beat off an unchanged mark. Paul Curtis

Lipsink 20:45 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Eyecatcher

Woodstock City (7.45 Windsor)

Ran well on his return from a gelding operation, but not so good on soft last time. This ground will suit better and Oisin Murphy has been booked. Steffan Edwards

Woodstock City 19:45 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Ian Williams

The Punt nap

Katey Kontent (7.15 Windsor)

The Clive Cox-trained four-year-old is unbeaten in two starts at the track and was a respectable fourth in a hotter contest at York last time. Matt Rennie

Katey Kontent 19:15 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Clive Cox

Newmarket nap

Savvy Exchange (3.45 Pontefract)

Ran well to be fifth under a penalty at Windsor last time and has since worked nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack. David Milnes

Savvy Exchange 15:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: S Woods

Speed figures

Shagraan (7.15 Windsor)

A course-and-distance winner 12 months ago, he has run well in three hot sprints this term and deserves to get back in the winning groove. Dave Edwards

Shagraan 19:15 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

Dark horse

Invincible Speed (6.30 Wolverhampton)

Lightly raced three-year-old who has been running into some good horses recently and finishing second. In calmer waters here and is a previous course winner. Liam Watson

Invincible Speed 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: James Tate

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Pontefract and Windsor on Monday

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.