TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Lipsink (8.45 Windsor)

Has made a fine start for new trainer Mick Appleby, building on his reappearance win at Nottingham to go close at Newbury last week. Well handicapped on past form and looks the one to beat off an unchanged mark. Paul Curtis

Silk
Lipsink20:45 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Eyecatcher

Woodstock City (7.45 Windsor)

Ran well on his return from a gelding operation, but not so good on soft last time. This ground will suit better and Oisin Murphy has been booked. Steffan Edwards

Silk
Woodstock City19:45 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Ian Williams

The Punt nap

Katey Kontent (7.15 Windsor)

The Clive Cox-trained four-year-old is unbeaten in two starts at the track and was a respectable fourth in a hotter contest at York last time. Matt Rennie 

Silk
Katey Kontent19:15 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Clive Cox

Newmarket nap 

Savvy Exchange (3.45 Pontefract) 

Ran well to be fifth under a penalty at Windsor last time and has since worked nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack. David Milnes 

Silk
Savvy Exchange15:45 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: S Woods

Speed figures 

Shagraan (7.15 Windsor)

A course-and-distance winner 12 months ago, he has run well in three hot sprints this term and deserves to get back in the winning groove. Dave Edwards 

Silk
Shagraan19:15 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

Dark horse

Invincible Speed (6.30 Wolverhampton) 

Lightly raced three-year-old who has been running into some good horses recently and finishing second. In calmer waters here and is a previous course winner. Liam Watson 

Silk
Invincible Speed18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: James Tate

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

