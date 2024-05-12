Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at £50,000 guaranteed pool

He’s Got Game and Cadogan Gardens are both lightly raced three-year-olds who seem sure to win handicaps this season.

The pair stand out in leg one (4.30) of the Windsor Placepot, which carries a guaranteed pool of £50,000.

Storm Call has valuable race experience in leg two (5.00), in which the unraced Richard Hughes-trained filly Pouting , a £150,000 purchase, also catches the eye with Oisin Murphy booked.

Master Builder ran a race full of promise when second to Lyric on his Windsor debut last month. He should be much more streetwise this time and can go one better in leg three (5.35).

Cuban Melody, placed on both her previous starts, possesses the best form in leg four (6.05) and is fancied to open her account.

Indian Creak loves Windsor and has dropped to a fair mark ahead of leg five (6.35). He should make the boldest of bids from a draw against the stands’ rail, with progressive four-year-old Laoisman shaping as the biggest danger.

Lawn Ranger , another who excels at Windsor, should go close in leg six (7.05), with the Heather Main-trained Abu Royal also capable of making his presence felt.

Windsor Placepot perm

4.30

7 He's Got Game

11 Cadogan Gardens

5.00

4 Pouting

7 Storm Call

5.35

8 Master Builder

6.05

10 Cuban Melody

6.35

6 Indian Creak

7 Laoisman

7.05

6 Abu Royal

10 Lawn Ranger

2x2x1x1x2x2=16 lines

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.