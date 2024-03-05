Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Haston Clermont (3.45 Catterick)
Noel Williams has an improving chaser on his hands and he can land a third win from his last four starts. The form of his narrow defeat last time has been franked and he can take this slight rise in grade in his stride.
Richard Russell
Handicappers' nap
Burrows Hall (4.15 Catterick)
Showed improved form when making all over course and distance last week and can defy a 7lb penalty for the in-form Sue Smith yard.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Freetodream (7.00 Kempton)
The Amanda Perrett-trained four-year-old has caught the eye on his last two runs and is on a mark he is capable of winning off.
David Toft
Speed figures
Rogue Dream (8.00 Kempton)
Bumped into an improver when runner-up on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton four days ago. The Jack Jones-trained filly is lightly raced and has a fine chance to open her account.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Halfway House Lad (2.45 Catterick)
Looked to have more to offer when third at Musselburgh last month. Racing off a lower weight here should be beneficial to him gaining his first success.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
5 March 2024
Last updated 18:00, 5 March 2024
