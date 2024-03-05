Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Haston Clermont (3.45 Catterick)

Noel Williams has an improving chaser on his hands and he can land a third win from his last four starts. The form of his narrow defeat last time has been franked and he can take this slight rise in grade in his stride.

Richard Russell

Haston Clermont 15:45 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Noel Williams

Handicappers' nap

Burrows Hall (4.15 Catterick)

Showed improved form when making all over course and distance last week and can defy a 7lb penalty for the in-form Sue Smith yard.

Steve Mason

Burrows Hall 16:15 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Nick Scholfield Tnr: Sue Smith

Eyecatcher

Freetodream (7.00 Kempton)

The Amanda Perrett-trained four-year-old has caught the eye on his last two runs and is on a mark he is capable of winning off.

David Toft

Freetodream 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: Amanda Perrett

Speed figures

Rogue Dream (8.00 Kempton)

Bumped into an improver when runner-up on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton four days ago. The Jack Jones-trained filly is lightly raced and has a fine chance to open her account.

Dave Edwards

Rogue Dream 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Jack Jones

Dark horse

Halfway House Lad (2.45 Catterick)

Looked to have more to offer when third at Musselburgh last month. Racing off a lower weight here should be beneficial to him gaining his first success.

George Bonds

Halfway House Lad 14:45 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Conor Rabbitt (5lb) Tnr: Maurice Barnes

