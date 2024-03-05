Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Haston Clermont (3.45 Catterick)

Noel Williams has an improving chaser on his hands and he can land a third win from his last four starts. The form of his narrow defeat last time has been franked and he can take this slight rise in grade in his stride.
Richard Russell

Silk
Haston Clermont15:45 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Noel Williams

Handicappers' nap

Burrows Hall (4.15 Catterick)

Showed improved form when making all over course and distance last week and can defy a 7lb penalty for the in-form Sue Smith yard.
Steve Mason

Silk
Burrows Hall16:15 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Nick Scholfield Tnr: Sue Smith

Eyecatcher

Freetodream (7.00 Kempton)

The Amanda Perrett-trained four-year-old has caught the eye on his last two runs and is on a mark he is capable of winning off.
David Toft

Silk
Freetodream19:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: Amanda Perrett

Speed figures

Rogue Dream (8.00 Kempton)

Bumped into an improver when runner-up on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton four days ago. The Jack Jones-trained filly is lightly raced and has a fine chance to open her account.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Rogue Dream20:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Jack Jones

Dark horse

Halfway House Lad (2.45 Catterick)

Looked to have more to offer when third at Musselburgh last month. Racing off a lower weight here should be beneficial to him gaining his first success.
George Bonds

Silk
Halfway House Lad14:45 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Conor Rabbitt (5lb)Tnr: Maurice Barnes

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 5 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 5 March 2024

