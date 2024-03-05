Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Kempton

Rogue Dream

There is a competitive card on the all-weather at Kempton on which to focus, as all nine races attracted at least eight runners at the declaration stage. The best bets on the day run there and the pick is Rogue Dream, who has a huge chance in the 7f handicap (8.00).

The lightly raced daughter of Dark Angel finished last on two of her three starts in novice and maiden company, but she looked like a different horse when upped to 7f on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton on Saturday, losing out by just three-quarters of a length in second.

Rogue Dream travelled like the best horse in that race, but got caught in behind a posse of runners on the turn for home and had to weave her way through. She got a clear passage, but so did the winner Sunblock and, despite closing at the line, Rogue Dream couldn’t peg her back.

The front two pulled two lengths clear of the third and Rogue Dream is 3lb well-in now that she is turned out quickly just four days later as her mark is due to rise from 50 to 53 in future.

A reproduction of that latest run should be good enough for her to break her maiden this time.

