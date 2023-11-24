US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Churchill Downs

Booth

9.48pm Churchill Downs

1.5pt win

Fibber

11.18pm Churchill Downs

0.5pt each-way

The Ed Brown Stakes is the first of four stakes events for two-year-olds and my attention is turned to the Steve Asmussen-trained Booth who was ultra impressive on debut at Keeneland last month.

This Chestnut colt is a son of Mitole, who was a Champion Male Sprinter for Asmussen back in 2019, and Booth has certainly started off on the right foot if he is going to be anything like his sire.

He brushed aside a well regarded horse on debut when making all under Ricardo Santana Jr. to win by five and a quarter lengths, giving the impression he could be a star.

The horse he defeated was Nash, a Godolphin colt from the Brad Cox barn, who went on to win by over 10 lengths on his next start.

He could be a top-class sprinter and I am excited to see what this colt can do on his first start in stakes company.

A field of 12 fillies are to go to post for the Fern Creek Stakes which looks to be between Youalmosthadme and Halina’s Forte but there’s plenty of value around and I like the chances of the filly in stall two, Fibber.

After winning her first two races, she was bumped at the start and got caught a little too far back when running on for third in a Black Type event at Keeneland last time out. She could quite easily be coming into this unbeaten if things had worked out differently there.

The Bret Calhoun-trained runner has got an inside draw here so Mitchell Murrill will have to get her out and into a handy position early. If he can do that, then Fibber could hit the frame at a big price.

Read these next:

Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday fancies at Sha Tin

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ascot, Haydock and Punchestown on Saturday

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.