Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool

The opening seven-runner maiden (1.15) is the least appealing Placepot race at Ascot as there's so little to go on, but Charlie Appleby's Al Misbar is a Blue Point half-brother to Battaash and The Antarctic, both debut winners, so he's first on the list.

Richard Hannon has won this six times in the last nine years and his Our Terms shaped with some promise on his Newmarket debut.

Simmering is the form filly in the next (1.50) on her Albany second, but the better fillies are going to start to come out now, and Mandurah and Handcuffed , the latter a half-sister to a Windsor Castle winner, impressed on their debuts and they are taken to improve past her.

The third (2.25) looks very open, but this is Sirona 's easiest task since she joined David Menuisier, while Doom improved again in the Duke of Cambridge and can get in on the action.

I'll be disappointed if at least one of Orazio or New Image doesn't place in the International (3.00), but we'll also add Make Me King , who is only 3lb higher for winning very easily at Newcastle.

I doubt the King George (3.40) is as competitive as the numbers suggest, and I'm perfectly happy to bank on Rebel's Romance , who has not looked like tasting defeat for nearly a year. For the purposes of this bet, I'll be hoping Auguste Rodin throws in one of his moody runs.

In the final leg (4.15), Chancellor made a big impression when scoring at Doncaster on his debut 16 days ago, but he did seem to hit the ground pretty hard, so it remains to be seen if this quicker ground is his thing.

Al Qudra remains the form horse, while New Century looked promising enough himself at Doncaster in June, so they're my two against the forecast favourite.

Ascot Placepot perm

1.15

1 Al Misbar

7 Our Terms

1.50

5 Handcuffed

6 Mandurah

2.25

1 Doom

4 Sirona

3.00

1 Make Me King

3 Orazio

15 New Image

3.40

7 Rebel's Romance

4.15

1 Al Qudra

5 New Century

2x2x2x3x1x2=48 lines

World Pool tip

It is a big weekend for the World Pool. At Ascot on Saturday, all races will be commingled, while on Sunday, races six and seven from Munich will also be part of the World Pool's diet, writes Keith Melrose.

The best opportunity for a bet is in Ascot's closer at 5.25, and the recommended bet is a Swinger. Unlike in win pools, high-rollers often struggle to control the Swinger, which involves picking two of the first three in any order, so there is value to be had.

Woodhay Wonder is still progressive and this will be no harder than the Holyroodhouse he ran so well in last time. Two Tribes shaped well when fourth in another heritage handicap for three-year-olds and is a good backup.

The one that might really swell the pool, though, is Bond Chairman. He has course form figures of 442430, the third in this race last year. You can expect him to be as fit as possible for this reappearance and he is bound to escape the gaze of most foreign bettors.

Recommended bet

5.25 Ascot

3 Woodhay Wonder

4 Bond Chairman

9 Two Tribes

1pt ToteSwinger (three bets total)

