- More
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Theme Park (4.35 York)
Twice finished runner-up off higher marks over course and distance last year, and he is now 5lb lower than when touched off by an unexposed rival on the second occasion last September. Gets what appear to be his ideal conditions for the first time this year and looks set to go well under regular rider Rowan Scott.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Nordic Glory (8.15 Lingfield)
This Michael Attwater runner isn't straightforward but ran better than the bare form at Bath last time and has a good draw.
Ron Wood
The Punt nap
Devoted Queen (2.25 Ascot)
The second and fourth from her latest victory at York have won Listed races since and Charlie Appleby's filly should extend her unbeaten record to four.
Charlie Huggins
Newmarket nap
Mandurah (1.50 Ascot)
Ran out a convincing winner on her debut for Simon and Ed Crisford on the July course and has since impressed on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Friendly Soul (2.25 Ascot)
Looked a filly of some potential when winning the Pretty Polly in a fast time at Newmarket, but hung badly in the Musidora and can atone here.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Soul Seeker (2.05 York)
Bidding for a three-timer in this race, although coming into this with worse form than last year's win. No doubt this is his season's objective.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read these next:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ascot and York on Saturday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge has two selections for Saratoga on Saturday
- Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot
- 2024 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ascot and York on Saturday
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge has two selections for Saratoga on Saturday
- Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot
- 2024 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ascot and York on Saturday