Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:35 SandownHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:35 SandownHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Theme Park (4.35 York)

Twice finished runner-up off higher marks over course and distance last year, and he is now 5lb lower than when touched off by an unexposed rival on the second occasion last September. Gets what appear to be his ideal conditions for the first time this year and looks set to go well under regular rider Rowan Scott.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Theme Park16:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

Eyecatcher

Nordic Glory (8.15 Lingfield)

This Michael Attwater runner isn't straightforward but ran better than the bare form at Bath last time and has a good draw.
Ron Wood

Silk
Nordic Glory20:15 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Kaiya Fraser (3lb)Tnr: Michael Attwater

The Punt nap

Devoted Queen (2.25 Ascot)

The second and fourth from her latest victory at York have won Listed races since and Charlie Appleby's filly should extend her unbeaten record to four.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Devoted Queen14:25 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Newmarket nap

Mandurah (1.50 Ascot)

Ran out a convincing winner on her debut for Simon and Ed Crisford on the July course and has since impressed on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.
David Milnes

Silk
Mandurah13:50 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Speed figures

Friendly Soul (2.25 Ascot)

Looked a filly of some potential when winning the Pretty Polly in a fast time at Newmarket, but hung badly in the Musidora and can atone here.
Craig Thake

Silk
Friendly Soul14:25 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Soul Seeker (2.05 York)

Bidding for a three-timer in this race, although coming into this with worse form than last year's win. No doubt this is his season's objective.
Liam Watson

Silk
Soul Seeker14:05 York
View Racecard
Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot 

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ascot and York on Saturday 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips