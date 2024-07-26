Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Theme Park (4.35 York)

Twice finished runner-up off higher marks over course and distance last year, and he is now 5lb lower than when touched off by an unexposed rival on the second occasion last September. Gets what appear to be his ideal conditions for the first time this year and looks set to go well under regular rider Rowan Scott.

Paul Curtis

Theme Park 16:35 York View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

Eyecatcher

Nordic Glory (8.15 Lingfield)

This Michael Attwater runner isn't straightforward but ran better than the bare form at Bath last time and has a good draw.

Ron Wood

Nordic Glory 20:15 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Kaiya Fraser (3lb) Tnr: Michael Attwater

The Punt nap

Devoted Queen (2.25 Ascot)

The second and fourth from her latest victory at York have won Listed races since and Charlie Appleby's filly should extend her unbeaten record to four.

Charlie Huggins

Devoted Queen 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Newmarket nap

Mandurah (1.50 Ascot)

Ran out a convincing winner on her debut for Simon and Ed Crisford on the July course and has since impressed on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.

David Milnes

Mandurah 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Speed figures

Friendly Soul (2.25 Ascot)

Looked a filly of some potential when winning the Pretty Polly in a fast time at Newmarket, but hung badly in the Musidora and can atone here.

Craig Thake

Friendly Soul 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Soul Seeker (2.05 York)

Bidding for a three-timer in this race, although coming into this with worse form than last year's win. No doubt this is his season's objective.

Liam Watson

Soul Seeker 14:05 York View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ascot and York on Saturday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.