The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ascot and York on Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Devoted Queen (2.25 Ascot)

Unbeaten in three starts and the form of her latest victory in a York Listed event has been boosted since. Devoted Queen beat Spiritual by two lengths on the Knavesmire and the runner-up went on to go one better in the Distaff at Sandown on her next start. Spiritual beat one of Devoted Queen's main market rivals here, Soprano, by a length and a three-quarters in that Listed contest. Therefore, the selection should have the beating of Soprano and given that the fourth from her York win landed a Chantilly Listed race on her next start, Devoted Queen's form looks strong enough to suggest that she will extend her unbeaten record to four here.

Beauty Queen (4.00 York)

Made an successful debut in impressive fashion at Beverley when beating Hilary Needler winner Perfect Part by two and a half lengths. The runner-up had beaten subsequent Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes third Maw Lam and Listed Windsor Castle Stakes third Aviation Time on her previous start, so the fact Beauty Queen was comfortably able to account for Perfect Part suggests she has enough ability to defy a penalty here. Kevin Ryan's filly has the beating of fellow winner Spherical, who was 21st in the Queen Mary, on her formline with Perfect Part and the step up to 6f should not be an issue given how strong she hit the line at Beverley.

Al Qudra (4.15 Ascot)

Got off the mark at the third attempt when beating subsequent Goodwood maiden winner Soldier's Heart by two and a half lengths at Lingfield and ran well to be a staying-on fifth in the Coventry Stakes last time. The son of No Nay Never drops to Listed level from that Royal Ascot Group 2 for trainer Charlie Appleby, who has won this race three times in the last five years. The extra furlong as he returns to Ascot here should suit and even the form of some of his earlier starts reads well. Al Qudra was third at Newmarket in May and the runner-up up from that novice event, Tropical Storm, went on to fill the same position in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes at the royal meeting.

