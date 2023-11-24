Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Apple Away (1.50 Haydock)
Lucinda Russell's Grade 1-winning hurdler gets all the allowances and should go well on her reappearance and debut over fences under ideal conditions.
Richard Young
Handicappers' nap
Slate Lane (2.20 Haydock)
Completed a hat-trick of easy wins since joining Emmet Mullins including when beating recent Southern National winner Tommie Beau at Newton Abbot. Up a stone in the ratings, but could still prove well treated.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Affordale Fury (1.23 Punchestown)
Second in the Albert Bartlett at 150-1 last season, but proved that was no fluke when hitting the frame in another Grade 1 at this track in April. Made a workmanlike chase debut but should thrive back up in trip.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Frere D'Armes (3.15 Ascot)
Scored at Newbury on this day last year and his recent Ascot spin could have put him spot on for this.
Dave Edwards
West country nap
Tellherthename (12.28 Huntingdon)
Extremely good second at Ascot last time and sets the standard on form. Should be tough to beat.
James Stevens
Dark horse
An Epic Song (12.48 Punchestown)
Beaten by just a head in last season's Coral Cup and his subsequent run here in April can be excused. This course winner looks interesting on his chasing debut.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
