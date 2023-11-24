Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Apple Away (1.50 Haydock)

Lucinda Russell's Grade 1-winning hurdler gets all the allowances and should go well on her reappearance and debut over fences under ideal conditions.
Richard Young

Apple Away13:50 Haydock
Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Handicappers' nap

Slate Lane (2.20 Haydock)

Completed a hat-trick of easy wins since joining Emmet Mullins including when beating recent Southern National winner Tommie Beau at Newton Abbot. Up a stone in the ratings, but could still prove well treated.
Steve Mason

Beat The Bat12:15 Ascot
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

The Punt nap

Affordale Fury (1.23 Punchestown)

Second in the Albert Bartlett at 150-1 last season, but proved that was no fluke when hitting the frame in another Grade 1 at this track in April. Made a workmanlike chase debut but should thrive back up in trip.
Matt Rennie

Affordale Fury13:23 Punchestown
Jky: Sam Ewing Tnr: Noel Meade

Speed figures

Frere D'Armes (3.15 Ascot)

Scored at Newbury on this day last year and his recent Ascot spin could have put him spot on for this.
Dave Edwards

Frere D'Armes15:15 Ascot
Jky: Tristan Durrell (5lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

West country nap

Tellherthename (12.28 Huntingdon)

Extremely good second at Ascot last time and sets the standard on form. Should be tough to beat.
James Stevens

Tellherthename12:28 Huntingdon
Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

Dark horse

An Epic Song (12.48 Punchestown)

Beaten by just a head in last season's Coral Cup and his subsequent run here in April can be excused. This course winner looks interesting on his chasing debut.
Rob Sutton

An Epic Song12:48 Punchestown
Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Martin Brassil

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Published on 24 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 19:59, 24 November 2023

