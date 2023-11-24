Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday fancies at Sha Tin

Super Sunny Sing

8.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Supreme Lucky

8.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Romantic Charm

9.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

James McDonald can make an immediate impact as he takes nine rides on his return to Sha Tin at the start of a short-term contract that will see him as a regular face in the Hong Kong ranks until the new year.

McDonald has gained in popularity on his frequent visits, highlighted by his association with the Danny Shum-trained Romantic Warrior, who he also partnered to a famous victory in the Group 1 Cox Plate in Melbourne last month.

The Sydney-based New Zealander has several excellent chances on tomorrow’s ten-race card, with Romantic Charm, owned and trained in the same interests as Romantic Warrior, arguably his best in the Class 3 1m handicap (9.15).

Two years ago, when named Blue Army, Romantic Charm landed the Group 2 Sandown Guineas in Melbourne on only his third start, and although he is 0-7 in his new home, it is only a matter of time before he gets off the mark.

In recent weeks he acted as Romantic Warrior’s lead horse in Melbourne and also managed to fit in one race, in which he finished well for a luckless fourth in handicap company at the provincial track Geelong.

Although drawn a little wide in stall 11, Romantic Charm can play a hand in the finish here, with his main danger being the Pierre Ng-trained Master Of Fortune, a narrow last-start winner over course and distance, for which he has gone up 5lb.

J-Mac also has a great chance on another Shum-trained ace in Supreme Lucky, a Deep Field five-year-old, who is the one to beat in the Class 2 7f handicap (8.40), in which the Chilean Group 1 winner Alacrity must also have strong claims.

Supreme Lucky is 4-10, with the potential to improve on that record in coming weeks. Last start when fourth, he raced wide without cover for most of the 7f trip and did extremely well to finish just over two lengths from the winner.

Vincent Ho is selected to take the feature, the Class 1 Chevalier Cup, over 1m (8.10), aboard the progressive Super Sunny Sing , whose most recent run should be completely forgotten.

The gelding could never get on the track from his wide draw and endured a torrid run without cover. This is his chance to make amends.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.10

1 Invincible Missile

5 Winning Steps

7.40

3 Endeared

5 Super Legends

8.10

1 Red Lion

5 Super Sunny Sing

8.40

4 Alacrity

9 Supreme Lucky

9.15

6 Romantic Charm

7 Master Of Fortune

9.50

3 Wings Of War

4 Global Harmony

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin is at 4.45am.

Sha Tin card

