The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ascot, Haydock and Punchestown on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Affordale Fury (1.23 Punchestown)

Dual Stayers' Hurdle winner Flooring Porter has to be taken on going right-handed, and the Noel Meade-trained five-year-old has a strong case against him in the Grade 2 Florida Pearl Novice Chase. He was well-held on his first try at the top-level at Naas last January, but has run some stormers in defeat since, including when runner-up at 150-1 in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. That form was boosted with the winner, Stay Away Fay, impressing on his first start over fences, and after finishing second behind Gaelic Warrior at Punchestown, Affordale Fury made a workmanlike chase debut when winning at Galway last month. That came over 2m6½f and he will thrive off the step back up in trip. He could be a National Hunt Chase type.

Blueking D'Oroux (2.05 Ascot)

This year's Coral Hurdle looks a below-par running, and the Paul Nicholls-trained four-year-old has a golden opportunity to strike at Graded level. A wind operation earlier this year has proved the making of him, and he struck at 50-1 at this track in April before finishing second at the Grand National meeting. He returned with a solid win at Cheltenham last month and the drying, tacky ground will be in his favour, while it may work against favourite Goshen. He also gets plenty of weight from his rivals due to his four-year-old allowance.

Protektorat (3.00 Haydock)

The Dan Skelton-trained star put up a career-best performance when winning the Betfair Chase last year and is primed to do so again. The eight-year-old comprehensively beat Eldorado Allen by 11 lengths 12 months ago but he failed to win again, including when well-beaten in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He's subsequently had a wind operation and Skelton will have him at full fitness for this, which is his main target this campaign. Bravemansgame has a bit to prove following his Charlie Hall chase defeat, and this is a stepping-stone on the way to the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.

