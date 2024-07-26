Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot

5.25 Ascot

I was having a good look at this race on Thursday when the early prices dropped and nearly fell off my chair when I saw that Bond Chairman was chalked up as a 33-1 joint-outsider of the 13-runner field.

It's fair to say he lost his form at the end of last year, but he has done that in all three seasons that he has raced and is far better judged on his early-season form each year and his runs at Ascot.

Bryan Smart has been trying to win a race at Ascot with him for a while, and while he hasn't managed it, he does boast form figures at the track of 442430, with two of those top-fours coming in this race off marks of 100 in 2022 and 98 last year.

In each of those seasons he'd already been in action, but Smart has decided to bring him straight here this year, which might not be a bad idea given he won first time out as a juvenile and again last year (off a mark of 95), while he also finished a one-length fourth in the 27-runner Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes first time up in 2022 (his second top-four in a massive field at the Royal meeting) off the same mark as he is on now.

I'd have been happy to back him each-way with four places at a quarter of his opening show, so there's still some mileage in his price now.

Bond Chairman 17:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Bryan Smart

Read these next:

'She's still on a very workable mark' - Paul Kealy with seven Saturday selections after Friday's 14-1 winner

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ascot and York on Saturday

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels!

Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.