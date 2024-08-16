US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge has two selections for Saratoga on Saturday

Deep Satin

10.04pm Saratoga

1pt each-way

Candied

10.43pm Saratoga

1pt win

Chad Brown has won five of the last seven runnings of the Grade 2 Lake Placid Stakes and his trio of Grayosh, Spaliday and Dynamic Pricing are likely to be there at the business end of the race.

However, Cherie DeVaux is looking for a first success in this and saddles two, with She Feels Pretty, a Grade 1 winner who is likely to go off favourite, joined by the filly drawn on the rail, Deep Satin, and the latter, who carries a different profile, can hit the board at a much bigger price.

This daughter of American Pharoah finished second in two hotly contested maiden special weights at Keeneland and Churchill Downs on her first two starts before breaking her maiden by three lengths on her latest outing over this course and distance.

She was coaxed along to get into a prominent position from the gates and took up the running before turning for home to win under a hands-and-heels ride from Jose Ortiz, who takes the ride again here. If she can break alertly, then she could prove hard to peg back.

A field of eight three-year-old fillies is set to go to post for the 1m2f Grade 1 Alabama Stakes on the dirt and the stand-out performer is the Todd Pletcher-trained Candied.

After winning on her debut here last summer, Candied took the Grade 1 Alcibiades Stakes at Keeneland, which set up a bid at the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita, where she finished a very respectable third.

She has since been progressing well as a three-year-old. A second behind Kentucky Oaks winner Thorpedo Anna in the American Oaks here last time is strong form, so with this step up in trip being sure to suit, she should take the victory.

