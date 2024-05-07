Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Love Actually 4.00 Ffos Las

Dual chase winner in 2022-23 season (2m7f/3m); may have a preference for right-handed tracks and did not hit top gear during three-race campaign last term but was not beaten far when fourth in two Class 3 races, and is sure to appreciate this significant ease in grade.

Court Master 4.20 Fakenham

Has won off higher marks and still has a touch of class about him, as he showed when beaten 2l into fifth of 19 off this mark at Cheltenham (3m1f, good) last October; has won fresh, but looked in need of the run after six months off there (3m2f, good) 20 days ago; stays well (fourth in the 2022 Eider) and respected.

Therapist 7.12 Southwell

Flat winner on good ground and was pretty useful; had three runs over hurdles, much the best when fourth at Hereford (2m, soft); she was beaten 23l but the front two have since won good handicaps at Sandown and Cheltenham; has her ground for handicap debut and she should be very well treated given Flat ability.

Can't Beat History 8.00 Hereford

Suited by good/firmer; improver last autumn once switched to fences, latterly winning easily over C&D; respected off 9lb higher, assuming he returns from absence in the same form.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

