Chester Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 Premier meeting pool

The Tote are putting up a £100,000 guarantee for the Placepot at Chester’s Premier meeting and two are needed in the 6f handicap (1.30). Macanudo and Winged Messenger look solid.

There is a guesswork involved in the Lily Agnes (2.05) as so many youngsters line up. Local trainer Hugo Palmer will probably have Arabian Cobra ready and he goes in with Kodibeat .

The 5f handicap (2.35) comes up next and the two who catch my eye are Midnight Lir and Indicate . Both are drawn wide, which isn’t ideal, but they might have the class to overcome that.

Aidan O’Brien has an outstanding record in the Cheshire Oaks (3.05) and his Port Fairy goes into the perm alongside Seaward , who is bred for stamina and should improve over 1m3½f.

There are only six in the Chester Vase (3.40) and two places as a result. However, Grosvenor Square has the best form and represents the O’Brien yard that has a great record in the race.

Castle In The Sand has finished second on his last four starts and is a banker in the 1m2½f maiden (4.10).

Chester Placepot perm

1.30

11 Winged Messenger

14 Macanudo

2.05

1 Arabian Cobra

7 Kodibeat

2.35

3 Indicate

4 Midnight Lir

3.05

7 Port Fairy

9 Seaward

3.40

4 Grosvenor Square

4.10

1 Castle In The Sand

2x2x2x2x1x1 = 16 lines

