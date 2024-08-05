Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Cuban Star (7.17 Chelmsford)

The Jack Jones-trained grey finished well once the penny had dropped on his debut at Chepstow and the form has received a boost since.

Richard Lowther

Cuban Star 19:17 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Jack Jones

Handicappers' nap

Dandy Fitz (5.10 Catterick)

Hasn’t been seen to best effect since winning here off just 2lb lower in May. Had several subsequent winners in behind that day and is fancied to bounce back for trainer Tim Easterby.

Matt Gardner

Dandy Fitz 17:10 Catterick View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

The Punt nap

Spirit Of The Rose (4.15 Ffos Las)

The Clive Cox-trained filly put a disappointing turf debut behind her last time out when narrowly beaten at Haydock. She has similar conditions here and can break her duck at the sixth attempt.

Stuart Langley

Spirit Of The Rose 16:15 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Newmarket nap

Boldly (2.35 Ffos Las)

The George Boughey-trained four-year-old has run consistently without winning, placing on all three starts this season. He's dropped in class and should break his maiden tag.

Lee Sharp

Boldly 14:35 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Mr Ned Sangster (5lb) Tnr: George Boughey

Speed figures

Gaelic Des Chastys (7.30 Roscommon)

Seems to have improved since joining Eric McNamara and can go one better here after promising second on chase debut.

Craig Thake

Gaelic Des Chastys 19:30 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Conor McNamara Tnr: E McNamara

Dark horse

Heerathetrack (7.47 Chelmsford)

Poor run on turf last time, but the return to this course and distance, over which he was second to a subsequent winner the time before, offers hope for a revival.

Simon Giles

Heerathetrack 19:47 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Mark Usher

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

