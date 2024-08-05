Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Cuban Star (7.17 Chelmsford)

The Jack Jones-trained grey finished well once the penny had dropped on his debut at Chepstow and the form has received a boost since.
Richard Lowther

Silk
Cuban Star19:17 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb)Tnr: Jack Jones

Handicappers' nap

Dandy Fitz (5.10 Catterick)

Hasn’t been seen to best effect since winning here off just 2lb lower in May. Had several subsequent winners in behind that day and is fancied to bounce back for trainer Tim Easterby.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Dandy Fitz17:10 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

The Punt nap

Spirit Of The Rose (4.15 Ffos Las)

The Clive Cox-trained filly put a disappointing turf debut behind her last time out when narrowly beaten at Haydock. She has similar conditions here and can break her duck at the sixth attempt.
Stuart Langley

Silk
Spirit Of The Rose16:15 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Newmarket nap

Boldly (2.35 Ffos Las)

The George Boughey-trained four-year-old has run consistently without winning, placing on all three starts this season. He's dropped in class and should break his maiden tag.
Lee Sharp

Silk
Boldly14:35 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Mr Ned Sangster (5lb)Tnr: George Boughey

Speed figures

Gaelic Des Chastys (7.30 Roscommon)

Seems to have improved since joining Eric McNamara and can go one better here after promising second on chase debut.
Craig Thake

Silk
Gaelic Des Chastys19:30 Roscommon
View Racecard
Jky: Conor McNamara Tnr: E McNamara

Dark horse

Heerathetrack (7.47 Chelmsford)

Poor run on turf last time, but the return to this course and distance, over which he was second to a subsequent winner the time before, offers hope for a revival.
Simon Giles

Silk
Heerathetrack19:47 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Mark Usher

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Catterick and Ffos Las on Tuesday 

Phill Anderson's play of the day at Catterick 

