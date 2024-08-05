- More
Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Eyecatcher
Cuban Star (7.17 Chelmsford)
The Jack Jones-trained grey finished well once the penny had dropped on his debut at Chepstow and the form has received a boost since.
Richard Lowther
Handicappers' nap
Dandy Fitz (5.10 Catterick)
Hasn’t been seen to best effect since winning here off just 2lb lower in May. Had several subsequent winners in behind that day and is fancied to bounce back for trainer Tim Easterby.
Matt Gardner
The Punt nap
Spirit Of The Rose (4.15 Ffos Las)
The Clive Cox-trained filly put a disappointing turf debut behind her last time out when narrowly beaten at Haydock. She has similar conditions here and can break her duck at the sixth attempt.
Stuart Langley
Newmarket nap
Boldly (2.35 Ffos Las)
The George Boughey-trained four-year-old has run consistently without winning, placing on all three starts this season. He's dropped in class and should break his maiden tag.
Lee Sharp
Speed figures
Gaelic Des Chastys (7.30 Roscommon)
Seems to have improved since joining Eric McNamara and can go one better here after promising second on chase debut.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Heerathetrack (7.47 Chelmsford)
Poor run on turf last time, but the return to this course and distance, over which he was second to a subsequent winner the time before, offers hope for a revival.
Simon Giles
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Catterick and Ffos Las on Tuesday
Phill Anderson's play of the day at Catterick
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Catterick and Ffos Las on Tuesday
- Ffos Las Placepot tips: Phill Anderson takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Carlisle and Ripon on Monday
- The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Catterick and Ffos Las on Tuesday
- Ffos Las Placepot tips: Phill Anderson takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Carlisle and Ripon on Monday