The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Catterick and Ffos Las on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Max Of Stars (3.25 Catterick)

Having started her career on the Flat, this four-year-old then made the switch to hurdling, where she has finished in the first two on nine of her 12 starts, winning four of them. Her form in that discipline is pretty good, winning four times and placing twice in Listed races. She is only rated 56 on the Flat, but her most recent run in this sphere back in March, over too short a trip, was better than she had shown previously. She seems to prefer quicker conditions and is unexposed on the Flat so If running anywhere near her hurdling form, then she will be a danger to all.

Quercus (4.00 Catterick)

This seven-year-old is a course regular who has won or been placed in 12 of his 18 visits here, winning this race in 2021. He showed little in his first two runs this season but there were feasible excuses for those runs. He put those efforts behind him with a much improved performance when second here 13 days ago. He likes to lead so will need to be on his toes from his wide draw but Joe Fanning gets on well with him and his turn could be near off just a 1lb higher mark.

Spirit Of The Rose (4.15 Ffos Las)

Clive Cox’s filly has looked a work in progress since making her debut back in February. Having shown promise in three all-weather maidens, she switched to turf for her handicap debut over 6f at Leicester but floundered in the heavy ground. She put that behind her last time when narrowly going down at Haydock 18 days ago. She showed her battling qualities that day and the return to 7f on better ground helped. She looks to have similar conditions here and can break her duck at the sixth attempt.

