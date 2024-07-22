- More
Tuesday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Judgment Call (5.25 Musselburgh)
The Linda Perratt-trained six-year-old has a good record here, finding only a progressive rival too strong when runner-up off 2lb higher over course and distance on his reappearance last month. Not disgraced in a deeper-looking race at Ayr last time, despite a tardy start, and is nicely drawn if breaking better.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Trojan Sun (4.50 Musselburgh)
Jim Goldie's gelding left his maiden/novice form behind when finishing like a train to take second over course and distance on his handicap debut. The slower ground here should help.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Trojan Sun (4.50 Musselburgh)
Big improver last time when stepped up to 2m on his handicap debut. This looks a slightly weaker event and he is unexposed over this trip with the likelihood of more to come after only four starts.
Stuart Langley
Newmarket nap
American Fashion (2.30 Lingfield)
The Gosdens' three-year-old filly may not have got home over 7f at Newmarket last time and fancied to strike back in trip and from a favourable draw.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Striking (6.53 Ballinrobe)
Has put up his best two speed figures under today's young jockey, including when third behind two potentially decent sorts last time. Meets nothing of that calibre in this handicap.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Judgment Call (5.25 Musselburgh)
Slightly unlucky not to have won since August last year with a couple of good placed efforts since. A front-runner who can be sure to make his presence felt.
Liam Watson
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips from Lingfield, Musselburgh and Wolverhampton on Tuesday
Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Gary Savage with a single-line for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Gary Savage with a single-line for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips from Lingfield, Musselburgh and Wolverhampton on Tuesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie struck with his 5-1 opening tip at Cartmel - who else does he fancy at Beverley this evening?
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Gary Savage with a single-line for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips from Lingfield, Musselburgh and Wolverhampton on Tuesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie struck with his 5-1 opening tip at Cartmel - who else does he fancy at Beverley this evening?