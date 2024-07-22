Tuesday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Judgment Call (5.25 Musselburgh)

The Linda Perratt-trained six-year-old has a good record here, finding only a progressive rival too strong when runner-up off 2lb higher over course and distance on his reappearance last month. Not disgraced in a deeper-looking race at Ayr last time, despite a tardy start, and is nicely drawn if breaking better.

Paul Curtis

Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Linda Perratt

Eyecatcher

Trojan Sun (4.50 Musselburgh)

Jim Goldie's gelding left his maiden/novice form behind when finishing like a train to take second over course and distance on his handicap debut. The slower ground here should help.

Steffan Edwards

Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

The Punt nap

Trojan Sun (4.50 Musselburgh)

Big improver last time when stepped up to 2m on his handicap debut. This looks a slightly weaker event and he is unexposed over this trip with the likelihood of more to come after only four starts.

Stuart Langley

Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Newmarket nap

American Fashion (2.30 Lingfield)

The Gosdens' three-year-old filly may not have got home over 7f at Newmarket last time and fancied to strike back in trip and from a favourable draw.

David Milnes

Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Striking (6.53 Ballinrobe)

Has put up his best two speed figures under today's young jockey, including when third behind two potentially decent sorts last time. Meets nothing of that calibre in this handicap.

Craig Thake

Jky: Conor Smithers (7lb) Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Dark horse

Judgment Call (5.25 Musselburgh)

Slightly unlucky not to have won since August last year with a couple of good placed efforts since. A front-runner who can be sure to make his presence felt.

Liam Watson

Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Linda Perratt

