The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips from Lingfield, Musselburgh and Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Felicity (2.00 Lingfield)

William Haggas’s filly has looked generally progressive in her three runs and she looks on a fair enough mark for her handicap debut. Having not raced at two, she has looked a bit green each time, the first two times over 5f before stepping up to 6f last time. The form of her second start at Bath has worked out well, with the winner and second going in again. She was not beaten far that day, and the way she ran suggested the 6f would suit, which she tried at Brighton last time but she got going a bit too late. She is the least exposed in this line-up and should improve with experience for her powerful connections.

Trojan Sun (4.50 Musselburgh)

Jim Goldie’s four-year-old only made his debut back in May when well beaten over 6f and his next two starts, over 1m1f and 1m3f, followed a similar pattern. Last time, though, he stepped up to 2m here for his handicap debut and that brought about a big jolt of improvement. He was slowly away and also took a while to get going, but he finished strongly to finish second behind a progressive sort. This looks a slightly weaker event and he is unexposed over this trip with the likelihood of more to come after only four starts.

Solo Solitaire (8.40 Wolverhampton)

She showed little in three runs (turf and all-weather) when based in the US with Patrick Gallagher and again in her first two runs, both on turf, for Mick Appleby. Her effort last time was much improved when third at Kempton when she tried to make all but faded late on. I expect her to be ridden with a bit more restraint now stepping up in trip which her breeding suggests will suit. She may have taken a bit of time to acclimatise and that may be the stepping stone to better things with Rossa Ryan on board also aiding her chances.

