Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Gary Savage with a single-line for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

There's £50,000 guaranteed in the Tote Placepot at Wolverhampton and plenty of runners should ensure a decent payout.

It starts at 5.10 with a fillies' novice and seven runners means only two places are available. This looks between Take A Pull and Zariela, with the Archie Watson-trained novice winner Take A Pull getting the nod. She comfortably beat two with solid form on her debut and there should be more to come.

A tricky 5f classified race (5.40) follows and the course-and-distance form of Last Second and Restricted catches the eye. Restricted looks the more solid of the pair and has a slightly better draw.

The 1m4f handicap (6.10) contains a few with chances, but Dillydingdillydong has been in fine form for his new stable and, with Silvestre de Sousa on top, seems sure to go close from a lowly rating.

A staying handicap (6.40) is next and again only a few make any appeal. Pfingstberg is consistent and still has some potential over this sort of trip, so should have little problem being placed in this moderate contest.

There seems little point in opposing the hat-trick-seeking So Obsessed in the six-runner 5f handicap (7.10). He is already a winner over course and distance and has Oisin Murphy on board.

The final leg, a 6f classified race (7.40), contains only three previous winners and no runner is in great form. My Kind Of Girl hasn't yet won, but she has been placed in two of her last three races, has form here, and Rossa Ryan rides. She gets the tentative vote.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.10

1 Take A Pull

5.40

11 Restricted

6.10

12 Dillydingdillydong

6.40

3 Pfingstberg

7.10

3 So Obsessed

7.40

4 My Kind Of Girl

1x1x1x1x1x1 = one line

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G50 on registration. £/€10 minimum qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £/€10 place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€20 free sports bet and 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry on free bets and Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. gambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.