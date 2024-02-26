Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Barbarosa (7.30 Southwell)

Clare Hobson's gelding was strong at the finish when getting up late to win at Lingfield last time under Jack Mitchell, and this longer distance on a more galloping track should suit the combination even better.
Steffan Edwards

Barbarosa19:30 Southwell (A.W)
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Clare Hobson

Handicappers' nap

Feach Amach (2.20 Catterick)

The Nigel Hawke-trained four-year-old shaped as if the step up to this 2m3½f trip will suit at Sedgefield last time and could prove well treated at the foot of the weights.
Steve Mason

Feach Amach14:20 Catterick
Jky: Miss Ella Herbison (7lb)Tnr: Nigel Hawke

The Punt nap

Prairie Wolf (2.50 Catterick)

Fourth in a much stronger race at Cheltenham last time out behind Turners favourite Ginny's Destiny. The form of that race should work out well, and he can score in calmer waters here for Sue Smith..
Lee Sharp

Prairie Wolf14:50 Catterick
Jky: Nick Scholfield Tnr: Sue Smith

Speed figures

Belle Na Bann (2.20 Catterick)

Ran as if something amiss on her last run but the time of her previous run when winning here gives her strong claims for Micky Hammond.
Craig Thake

Belle Na Bann14:20 Catterick
Jky: Emma Smith-Chaston (3lb)Tnr: Micky Hammond

Dark horse

Kodebreaker (7.00 Southwell)

Plenty of his best form has come at Southwell, including when third in a competitive handicap last month. The five-year-old has not shown much elsewhere since but returns to this track off a competitive mark.
Rob Sutton

Kodebreaker19:00 Southwell (A.W)
Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Michael Herrington

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Published on 26 February 2024

Last updated 18:44, 26 February 2024

