Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Barbarosa (7.30 Southwell)
Clare Hobson's gelding was strong at the finish when getting up late to win at Lingfield last time under Jack Mitchell, and this longer distance on a more galloping track should suit the combination even better.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Feach Amach (2.20 Catterick)
The Nigel Hawke-trained four-year-old shaped as if the step up to this 2m3½f trip will suit at Sedgefield last time and could prove well treated at the foot of the weights.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Prairie Wolf (2.50 Catterick)
Fourth in a much stronger race at Cheltenham last time out behind Turners favourite Ginny's Destiny. The form of that race should work out well, and he can score in calmer waters here for Sue Smith..
Lee Sharp
Speed figures
Belle Na Bann (2.20 Catterick)
Ran as if something amiss on her last run but the time of her previous run when winning here gives her strong claims for Micky Hammond.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Kodebreaker (7.00 Southwell)
Plenty of his best form has come at Southwell, including when third in a competitive handicap last month. The five-year-old has not shown much elsewhere since but returns to this track off a competitive mark.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read these next:
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Catterick
The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Catterick and Southwell on Tuesday
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 26 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:44, 26 February 2024
- Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Catterick
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Catterick and Southwell on Tuesday
- Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his picks for the £50,000 guarantee
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Catterick
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Catterick and Southwell on Tuesday
- Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his picks for the £50,000 guarantee
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings