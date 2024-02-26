Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Catterick

Prairie Wolf

The Turners Novices' Chase market received a right shake up when Willie Mullins confirmed Fact To File for the longer Brown Advisory two days ago and Ginny's Destiny has taken over as favourite as a consequence.

Ginny's Destiny's form can receive yet another boost with Prairie Wolf taken to do the business in the 2m3f novice handicap chase (2.50) at Catterick.

Prairie Wolf was matching strides with Ginny's Destiny up until two out when the pair clashed in a novice handicap chase at Cheltenham on Trials day in January that invariably works out superbly.

That already appears to be happening with the sixth, Blow Your Wad, landing the Grade 2 Pendil at Kempton on Saturday and fifth, Bowtogreatness, going close in the Coral Trophy later on that card.

The Cheltenham novice contest was run in a strong time in relation to the course-and-distance event won by Ga Law 35 minutes later, and there was no shame in Prairie Wolf fading into fourth behind a top-class winner after failing to sustain his gallop in the home straight.

Prairie Wolf drops in class over a furlong shorter and should be far too good off the same mark if arriving in similar heart.

