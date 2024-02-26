The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Catterick and Southwell on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Prairie Wolf (2.50 Catterick)

Put in a respectable effort when last seen on Trials Day at Cheltenham running in the novice handicap. This was a step up in class from his previous race and he was ridden positively alongside eventual winner Ginny's Destiny. He lacked the class to keep up with him all the way but did not finish too far behind in fourth. The winner heads the market for the Turners, so you would expect the form of this race to have some substance. This Catterick event is much weaker, and I'd expect him to get the better of hat-trick-seeking Carrigeen Castle, who has yet to beat anything of note.

Upagainstit (3.20 Catterick)

Won on chase debut last year, and was in contention before falling next time at Haydock. He's not come close to winning this season but has not been out of form either and has produced two modest runs, but he drops in class and is 3lb lower than his last winning mark. This does look a competitive affair, with all having at least one win over this distance, but a few of these are out of form. Beat The Edge looks difficult to win with, and last time out course-and-distance winner Treaty Boy, who will likely go off favourite, comes in with an unexposed profile but has recently switched yards and the favourite on his recent win disappointed.

Sir Benedict (5.30 Southwell)

He has a second and third in classified stakes races over five furlongs already this year and has the form to win this. His latest run can be upgraded as his chances were severely affected at the start when hampered and carried left, leaving him in rear on the wrong side of the track. He ran well, though, and finished the race strongly. He would have gotten closer than two lengths off the winner. Mutabaahy finished second in that race, but I'd expect that form to be reversed.

