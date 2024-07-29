- More
Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Kinross (3.00 Goodwood)
This Ralph Beckett-trained gelding has a record of 121 in the Group 2 contest and rates the pick of the weights on his best form. Was some way off that in the July Cup last time, but this is more his trip on decent ground, and, with a good pace on the cards, he can get back to winning ways.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Walbank (4.10 Goodwood)
Lightly raced four-year-old who had some smart form at two and won well on his debut for George Boughey in Dubai earlier this year. Excuse latest and still has potential for further improvement.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Noble Dynasty (3.00 Goodwood)
He has been in fine form since returning to the track, capped when winning the Criterion Stakes last month. This is a big step up, but he is lightly raced and further improvement is well within his reach.
Laurence Morter
Speed figures
Kitai (5.55 Goodwood)
Looks thrown in on today's mark if able to repeat the speed figure she clocked when winning at Pontefract a year ago.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Tony Montana (1.50 Goodwood)
Consistent type who bounced back at York last time when staying on to finish third at a big price. He's been kept over the same distance again today and should be well respected.
George Bonds
