Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Kinross (3.00 Goodwood)

This Ralph Beckett-trained gelding has a record of 121 in the Group 2 contest and rates the pick of the weights on his best form. Was some way off that in the July Cup last time, but this is more his trip on decent ground, and, with a good pace on the cards, he can get back to winning ways.

Paul Curtis

Kinross 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Horse Racing Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New Customers Only. First Single & E/W Bet Only. Odds Of 1/1 Or Greater. 4 X £10 Bet Tokens. Free Bet Stakes Not Included In Returns. Free Bets For Horse Racing Only. Free Bets Are Non Withdrawable. Free Bets Expire After 30 Days. Eligibility Restrictions And Further Ts and Cs Apply. 18+. gambleware.org

Eyecatcher

Walbank (4.10 Goodwood)

Lightly raced four-year-old who had some smart form at two and won well on his debut for George Boughey in Dubai earlier this year. Excuse latest and still has potential for further improvement.

Steffan Edwards

Walbank 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: George Boughey

The Punt nap

Noble Dynasty (3.00 Goodwood)

He has been in fine form since returning to the track, capped when winning the Criterion Stakes last month. This is a big step up, but he is lightly raced and further improvement is well within his reach.

Laurence Morter

Noble Dynasty 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Speed figures

Kitai (5.55 Goodwood)

Looks thrown in on today's mark if able to repeat the speed figure she clocked when winning at Pontefract a year ago.

Craig Thake

Kitai 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Dark horse

Tony Montana (1.50 Goodwood)

Consistent type who bounced back at York last time when staying on to finish third at a big price. He's been kept over the same distance again today and should be well respected.

George Bonds

Tony Montana 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Michael Bell

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Goodwood on Tuesday

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.