Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day

4.10 Goodwood

The Quinn yard obviously has an affinity with this race as El Astronaute won it 2017 and was twice second afterwards, and their Jm Jungle, a Glorious Goodwood winner himself, having taken the three-year-old 5f handicap at this meeting last year, is the one who looks better treated.

He had a really good 2023 campaign, not finishing out of the first four in ten consecutive handicaps, and although his record says he hasn't won since then, he bolted up in a fast-ground handicap in Bahrain in February, but was disqualified after testing positive for a banned substance.

Jm Jungle didn't go up in the handicap for that career-best run, and he's subsequently dropped a further 4lb, but he was a major eyecatcher in the Rockingham at the Curragh on Irish Derby day, rattling home for fourth in a considerably better race than this, and he'll surely be on the premises if matching that effort.

Jm Jungle 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

