Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day

Jm Jungle

4.10 Goodwood

The Quinn yard obviously has an affinity with this race as El Astronaute won it 2017 and was twice second afterwards, and their Jm Jungle, a Glorious Goodwood winner himself, having taken the three-year-old 5f handicap at this meeting last year, is the one who looks better treated.

He had a really good 2023 campaign, not finishing out of the first four in ten consecutive handicaps, and although his record says he hasn't won since then, he bolted up in a fast-ground handicap in Bahrain in February, but was disqualified after testing positive for a banned substance.

Jm Jungle didn't go up in the handicap for that career-best run, and he's subsequently dropped a further 4lb, but he was a major eyecatcher in the Rockingham at the Curragh on Irish Derby day, rattling home for fourth in a considerably better race than this, and he'll surely be on the premises if matching that effort.

Silk
Jm Jungle16:10 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn
Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Horse Racing Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
CLAIM OFFER

Get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet

Sky Bet are offering new customers £40 in free bets when you place a £10 bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races this week. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

  1. Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button
  2. Sign up for a new account, and create your username and password
  3. Place a minimum of £10 as your first bet on a single or each-way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater
  4. Your free bets will be credited as four £10 free horse racing bet tokens

Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

  • 18+
  • New customers only
  • First single and each-way bet only
  • Odds of 1/1 or greater
  • 4 x £10 bet tokens
  • Free bet stakes not included in returns
  • Free bets for horse racing only
  • Free bets are non-withdrawable
  • Free bets expire after 30 days
  • Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply

Read this next:

'She remains very well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day one at Glorious Goodwood  

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Goodwood on Tuesday  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
Related Content
Best Euro 2024 betting offers: claim nearly £300 for Spain vs England ahead of the final

Best Euro 2024 betting offers: claim nearly £300 for Spain vs England ahead of the final

icon
Betting offers
Best Euro 2024 betting offers: claim nearly £300 for Spain vs England ahead of the final
Best Euro 2024 betting offers: claim nearly £300 for Spain vs England ahead of the final
icon
Betting offers
BetMGM Euro 2024 free bet: get £60 for Sunday's final between Spain and England
BetMGM Euro 2024 free bet: get £60 for Sunday's final between Spain and England
icon
Euro 2024
Spain vs England betting offer: get £50 in Betfred Euro 2024 free bets + existing customers can treble their odds
Spain vs England betting offer: get £50 in Betfred Euro 2024 free bets + existing customers can treble their odds
icon
Euro 2024
Coral Euro 2024 final free bet: grab £40 ahead of Spain vs England
Coral Euro 2024 final free bet: grab £40 ahead of Spain vs England
icon
Euro 2024