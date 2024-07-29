The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Goodwood on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Noble Dynasty (3.00 Goodwood)

Having missed all of 2023, Noble Dynasty made his comeback at Meydan in March. He ran reasonably well but, understandably, looked as though he needed the run. That run seemed to have done the trick as since returning to these shores he has two wins to his name, including the Group 3 Criterion Stakes last time. This is obviously a big step up, especially against Kinross who has won this race twice, but he is lightly raced for his age and if his last run is anything to go on, further improvement is well within his reach.

Strutting (5.20 Goodwood)

Having run a couple of decent races at Goodwood earlier in the season, Strutting looked back to her best when dropping back to a mile in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot. She ran well out in front and was only just reeled in in the closing stages. If similar tactics are employed again today she should go well. The one negative is that she has yet to win on turf, but her runs at Goodwood earlier in the season will benefit her and now running over her optimum trip, she looks well placed to go one better.

Balmoral Lady (5.55 Goodwood)

Balmoral Lady broke her string of second places with a hard-fought win last time on her handicap debut. She did not have it all her own way after getting bumped at the start, but she made her way into the race and kept on well to take her maiden win. This is a much stronger race, but she likes to race prominently which is always a positive at Goodwood, and the step back up to six furlongs should benefit her. She looks set to double up.

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day

Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.