Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Siegen , who boasts an entry in the Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes at York next month, can get Windsor Placepot players off to a flying start in leg one (5.15) as they chase a guaranteed £50,000 pool.

Richard Hannon’s colt was an impressive winner at Sandown last month and rates a strong fancy to shrug off an opening mark of 86.

Another with a Gimcrack entry is Hoodie Hoo , who makes his racecourse debut in leg two (5.45).

The colt rates solid back-up to the more experienced Bold Impact , who shaped well at Newmarket in May when third behind Saturday’s Group 2 Superlative Stakes winner Ancient Truth.

Under Siege stands out in leg three (6.20), while Roi De France is preferred to Amphius in leg four (6.50).

Mezzo Soprano , likely to prove a warm order in leg five (7.20), shaped well when second to Mereside Diva on her seasonal debut at Thirsk last month and is potentially a class above these rivals.

Henry Candy ended a dry spell with Sovereign Slipper at Chepstow on Friday and his filly Tiger Bay may give Mezzo Soprano most to do.

War Chant and Double Red are the selections in leg six (7.50).

Windsor Placepot perm

5.15

1 Siegen

5.45

2 Bold Impact

5 Hoodie Hoo

6.20

7 Under Siege

6.50

6 Roi De France

7.20

4 Mezzo Soprano

9 Tiger Bay

7.50

6 War Chant

14 Double Red

1 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 8 lines

