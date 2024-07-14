The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ayr, Newton Abbot and Windsor on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Opening Bid (3.05 Newton Abbot)

Trainer Chris Down has gone 45 days without a winner, but that run can end with this versatile nine-year-old in the 2m½f handicap chase. Opening Bid thrives at the track, with three victories and a third from five starts there. One of those impressive victories came over this course and distance last year and while he is yet to win since October 2023, he shaped well when a good fourth at Uttoxeter last time. He's just 3lb higher than his last winning mark and could be weighted to go well.

Alfa Kellenic (3.28 Ayr)

This Craig Lidster-trained three-year-old is improving rapidly and could still be ahead of the handicapper in this 6f handicap. The filly got off the mark impressively at Newcastle in January but has thrived since being switched to handicaps, landing two races with ease at Thirsk and York. The latter win came in Class 2 company and she drops in grade for this. Although she has a 9lb higher mark to contend with, she looks highly progressive.

Bold Impact (5.45 Windsor)

This could be one of trainer Ralph Beckett's better juveniles this year and he looks to have a prime opportunity to get off the mark. The son of Blue Point shaped encouragingly on his debut at Newmarket in May, and that form has been strongly boosted by the winner Ancient Truth, who remains unbeaten after impressively winning the Group 2 Superlative Stakes on Saturday. The second and fourth have won since too, so it's red-hot form, and Beckett is operating at a 28 per cent strike-rate at Windsor this year.

