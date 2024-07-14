- More
Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Mezzo Soprano (7.20 Windsor)
Won all three starts last year and beaten only by a thriving rival on reappearance, when she shaped as if in need of the run. Remains with potential and can resume winning ways with William Buick back in the saddle.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Evoluir (6.40 Wolverhampton)
Has found just one too good for him in his two starts since being gelded, including over 6f at this course. A step up to 7f may help Luke Morris's mount.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
Alfa Kellenic (3.28 Ayr)
The Craig Lidster-trained filly has thrived in handicap company and can defy a 9lb higher mark following her impressive York success last time.
Matt Rennie
Newmarket nap
Mezzo Soprano (7.20 Windsor)
The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained filly has been working nicely on the Cambridge Road Polytrack of late and has the plum draw in stall one.
David Milnes
Speed figures
The Dragon King (5.15 Windsor)
A beaten favorite on his first two starts, he made it third time lucky with a smooth Doncaster success in May and looks on a handy mark on his nursery bow.
Dave Edwards
Dark Horse
Unregulated (7.40 Wolverhampton)
Has been contesting some pretty hot races this term and has failed to land a blow in any of them. He now steps into handicap company for the first time and, with a low mark in a relatively poor race, could spring a surprise.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Read more...
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ayr, Newton Abbot and Windsor on Monday
Richard Birch's play of the day at Ayr
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ayr, Newton Abbot and Windsor on Monday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson found 4-1 and 6-4 winners on Saturday - find out who he fancies at Stratford and Perth
- Stratford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ayr, Newton Abbot and Windsor on Monday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson found 4-1 and 6-4 winners on Saturday - find out who he fancies at Stratford and Perth
- Stratford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool