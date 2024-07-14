Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Mezzo Soprano (7.20 Windsor)

Won all three starts last year and beaten only by a thriving rival on reappearance, when she shaped as if in need of the run. Remains with potential and can resume winning ways with William Buick back in the saddle.

Matt Gardner

Mezzo Soprano 19:20 Windsor Jky: William Buick Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Eyecatcher

Evoluir (6.40 Wolverhampton)

Has found just one too good for him in his two starts since being gelded, including over 6f at this course. A step up to 7f may help Luke Morris's mount.

Marcus Buckland

Evoluir 18:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

The Punt nap

Alfa Kellenic (3.28 Ayr)

The Craig Lidster-trained filly has thrived in handicap company and can defy a 9lb higher mark following her impressive York success last time.

Matt Rennie

Alfa Kellenic 15:28 Ayr Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Craig Lidster

Newmarket nap

Mezzo Soprano (7.20 Windsor)

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained filly has been working nicely on the Cambridge Road Polytrack of late and has the plum draw in stall one.

David Milnes

Mezzo Soprano 19:20 Windsor Jky: William Buick Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Speed figures

The Dragon King (5.15 Windsor)

A beaten favorite on his first two starts, he made it third time lucky with a smooth Doncaster success in May and looks on a handy mark on his nursery bow.

Dave Edwards

The Dragon King 17:15 Windsor Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Dark Horse

Unregulated (7.40 Wolverhampton)

Has been contesting some pretty hot races this term and has failed to land a blow in any of them. He now steps into handicap company for the first time and, with a low mark in a relatively poor race, could spring a surprise.

Liam Watson

Unregulated 19:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ayr, Newton Abbot and Windsor on Monday

Richard Birch's play of the day at Ayr

