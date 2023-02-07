Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: our experts produced a 40-1 winner on Tuesday - who do they fancy now?

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

Dev Of Tara (4.40 Southwell)

Had a bit up his sleeve when opening his account at Fakenham six days ago. Escapes a penalty and this lightly raced six-year-old could complete a quick double.
Dave Edwards

Handicappers' nap

Dev Of Tara (4.40 Southwell)

Looked an improved performer when successfully stepped up in trip at Fakenham last week and will be hard to beat off the same mark if he has recovered from those exertions.
Steve Mason

The Punt nap

Earl Of Tyrone (8.00 Kempton)

Switched yards to William Haggas. Followed a hat-trick in Ireland with a close third in the Ebor last year. Best form on offer and should win comfortably if he runs his race.
Lee Sharp

West Country nap

Great Heart'jac (1.55 Ludlow)

Produced a fine jumping display when winning on his chase debut in December. Handled the quicker ground well and likely has more to offer after only a 3lb rise in the weights.
James Stevens

Eyecatcher

Lightship (7.30 Kempton)

Turned in a promising effort in a race working out well on her British debut last month. Solid claims now handicapping.
Dave Orton

Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 7 February 2023Last updated 11:02, 8 February 2023
