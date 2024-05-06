Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt
Jasmin De Grugy (2.55 Ffos Las)
Just denied on his handicap debut but was well clear of the remainder. Up 8lb for that effort and the five-year-old has every chance of going one better for Anthony Honeyball.
Lee Sharp
Handicappers' nap
Jasmin De Grugy (2.55 Ffos Las)
Pulled miles clear of the rest when just beaten by dual subsequent winner Plaisir Des Flos on his Wincanton handicap debut and can go one better.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Artful Approach (2.05 Navan)
Improved effort when fourth over course and distance on his recent handicap debut and can get off the mark under Ronan Whelan.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Big Blue Moon (7.00 Hereford)
Returned to form last time out when winning at Warwick and a repeat of that performance should be good enough here.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Strictlyadancer (4.20 Fakenham)
Dual course winner who has slipped to a decent mark and looks to have been laid out for this. Has been given a break since a below-par effort at Kempton in March.
Neil McCabe
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read more . . .
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Hereford
'Everything looks right for her to show her best ' - Graeme Rodway bids to follow up 15-8 and 13-8 winners in his last column
Published on 6 May 2024
Last updated 19:34, 6 May 2024
