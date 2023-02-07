The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

(1.15 Fairyhouse)

Trained by Gavin Cromwell, who has been in good form of late, this six-year-old's only win over fences came at Clonmel in a 2m beginners chase, beating Yabo. He was given a mark of 122 for that and was unlucky not to follow up at Perth where he was just denied in the final strides. He has run well on occasions since then without winning and now sees himself down to a mark of 113. A right-handed, galloping track on soft ground looks to be his game and I'd expect him to be well in the mix off a winnable mark today.

(2.05 Southwell)

Was a course-and-distance winner here over hurdles. We have only seen him twice over fences, both times not threatening the winner, however, he was well supported in the market on both occasions and showed improvement on the second outing, and is likely to progress further. The main danger looks to be Here We Have It, who did beat a few of these around here last time out but it wasn't straightforward for him and I'd be happy taking him on today.

(8.00 Kempton)

The most valuable race in Britain today can be taken down by Earl Of Tyrone, who runs for the first time since switching yards to William Haggas (Sold for 300,000gns in autumn). He provided previous trainer Paddy Twomey with plenty of success last season, having notched up a hat-trick in the spring, including a Listed race at Limerick. He is no stranger to British shores, having run an absolute stormer in the Ebor last year, finishing third. He has the best form out of the runners today and if he runs his race, he should be winning. With stable jockey Tom Marquand out in Australia, the equally talented James Doyle takes the ride.

