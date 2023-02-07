Racing Post logo
Kempton Placepot tips: Phill Anderson has two bankers for Wednesday's £100,000 guaranteed pool

icon
Phill AndersonTipster

The dreaded seven runners are declared for the opening leg (5.30) of the £100,000 guaranteed pool at Kempton.

Mr Inspiration can build on his promising debut and Polemon can offer some insurance with only two places up for grabs.

Another tricky leg follows in the 7f classified stakes (6.00). Recent course-and-distance winner Elegant Ellen is hard to leave out of the perm and Forbearing is another who returned to form last time.

Satin Snake has shown all his best form over course and distance and didn’t stay a mile last time. He’s the sole selection in the 7f handicap (6.30).

Outrace has been progressive since switching to handicaps, and he’s easy to make a case for in the Class 6 mile handicap (7.00) after his course-and-distance success last week.

The fillies’ handicap (7.30) is competitive, despite the small field. Third Batch is probably ahead of her opening handicap mark and Golden Mayflower was only narrowly denied on Polytrack last time.

In the feature race (8.00), Earl Of Tyrone could be hard to beat on debut for William Haggas, while St Leger-placed Berkshire Rocco showed his future might be at 2m when winning at Southwell last time.

Kempton Placepot perm

5.30
Mr Inspiration
Polemon

6.00
Elegant Ellen
Forbearing

6.30
Satin Snake

7.00
Outrace

7.30
Golden Mayflower
Third Batch

8.00
Earl Of Tyrone
Berkshire Rocco

2x2x1x1x2x2 = 16 lines

Published on 7 February 2023
icon
