Kempton Placepot tips: Phill Anderson has two bankers for Wednesday's £100,000 guaranteed pool

The dreaded seven runners are declared for the opening leg (5.30) of the £100,000 guaranteed pool at Kempton.

can build on his promising debut and can offer some insurance with only two places up for grabs.

Another tricky leg follows in the 7f classified stakes (6.00). Recent course-and-distance winner is hard to leave out of the perm and is another who returned to form last time.

has shown all his best form over course and distance and didn’t stay a mile last time. He’s the sole selection in the 7f handicap (6.30).

has been progressive since switching to handicaps, and he’s easy to make a case for in the Class 6 mile handicap (7.00) after his course-and-distance success last week.

The fillies’ handicap (7.30) is competitive, despite the small field. is probably ahead of her opening handicap mark and was only narrowly denied on Polytrack last time.

In the feature race (8.00), could be hard to beat on debut for William Haggas, while St Leger-placed showed his future might be at 2m when winning at Southwell last time.

Kempton Placepot perm

5.30

3 Mr Inspiration

4 Polemon

6.00

4 Elegant Ellen

6 Forbearing

6.30

4 Satin Snake

7.00

1 Outrace

7.30

1 Golden Mayflower

4 Third Batch

8.00

1 Earl Of Tyrone

3 Berkshire Rocco

2x2x1x1x2x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.