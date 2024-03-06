Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Windance (2.25 Wincanton)
The Anthony Honeyball-trained nine-year-old would have won convincingly at Plumpton had he not unseated his jockey at the final fence. The track and trip will suit and he has enough to bounce back.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
Robber's Bridge (4.05 Wincanton)
The form of his close second at Leicester in January has worked out particularly well and he should make a bold bid to go one better off just a 2lb higher mark under James Best.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Noble Consort (7.00 Newcastle)
Daniel Tudhope's mount was at a disadvantage in racing away from where the action developed on his handicap debut over today's course and distance, and shaped better than his finishing position.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Beauzon (2.45 Lingfield)
Has been in excellent fettle this year and can record his fifth success since January.
Dave Edwards
West Country
Madaket (3.30 Wincanton)
Finished well when second in a decent contest at Kempton last time. Cheekpieces added now and looks capable of scoring off his mark.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Haut Folin (2.25 Wincanton)
Has displayed decent form this season and does well in these conditions. Will be hoping to build on Venetia Williams' recent good form as he searches for first win since November.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Newcastle Placepot tips: Phill Anderson takes aim at the £50,000 guarantee
Phill Anderson's play of the day at Lingfield
