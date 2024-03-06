Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

The Punt nap

Windance (2.25 Wincanton)

The Anthony Honeyball-trained nine-year-old would have won convincingly at Plumpton had he not unseated his jockey at the final fence. The track and trip will suit and he has enough to bounce back.
Liam Headd 

Silk
Windance14:25 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Handicappers' nap

Robber's Bridge (4.05 Wincanton)

The form of his close second at Leicester in January has worked out particularly well and he should make a bold bid to go one better off just a 2lb higher mark under James Best.
Steve Mason

Silk
Robber's Bridge16:05 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: James Best Tnr: Simon Earle

Eyecatcher

Noble Consort (7.00 Newcastle) 

Daniel Tudhope's mount was at a disadvantage in racing away from where the action developed on his handicap debut over today's course and distance, and shaped better than his finishing position.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Noble Consort19:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Julie Camacho

Speed figures

Beauzon (2.45 Lingfield)

Has been in excellent fettle this year and can record his fifth success since January.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Beauzon14:45 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Ian Williams

West Country

Madaket (3.30 Wincanton)

Finished well when second in a decent contest at Kempton last time. Cheekpieces added now and looks capable of scoring off his mark.
James Stevens

Silk
Madaket15:30 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Dark horse

Haut Folin (2.25 Wincanton) 

Has displayed decent form this season and does well in these conditions. Will be hoping to build on Venetia Williams' recent good form as he searches for first win since November.
George Bonds

Silk
Haut Folin14:25 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

Published on 6 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:59, 6 March 2024

