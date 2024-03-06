Newcastle Placepot tips: Phill Anderson takes aim at the £50,000 guarantee

The £50,000 guarantee for the Placepot heads to Newcastle on Thursday evening and the opener on the card (5.30) has a competitive feel to it and it’s probably worth taking two. Super Stars wasn't beaten far over course and distance last time and Lawmans Blis is only up 4lb for his recent win.

Race two (6.00) looks more straightforward with Inisherin, who was only narrowly denied in a Newmarket maiden, likely to take some beating.

The fairly consistent Tathmeen is hard to leave out in the classified stakes (6.30) and course winner Drakeholes hinted at a return to form here last time.

In the 7f handicap (7.00), Likeashadow hasn't finished out of the first three in five recent course starts and he can be in the mix again from an unchanged mark.

After a narrow defeat at the weekend, Daring Legend has to be high on the shortlist in the 6f sprint handicap (7.30) and Morning Suit is another unexposed sort that may improve for first-time cheekpieces.

The final leg (8.00) looks like a good opportunity for the well treated Blue Collar Lad to go back-to-back under a penalty after his facile success on Saturday.

Newcastle Placepot perm

5.30

2 Lawmans Blis

8 Super Stars

6.00

4 Inisherin

6.30

7 Drakeholes

11 Tathmeen

7.00

3 Likeashadow

7.30

4 Morning Suit

6 Daring Legend

8.00

1 Blue Collar Lad

2x1x2x1x2x1 = 8 lines

