Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Fakenham
4.15: Way Out
This looks good for Way Out, who ran well in defeat in a Warwick novice three weeks ago and remains on a good mark, even before Beau Morgan's useful 5lb claim is considered. The bottom four on the racecard all arrive having been in good form and, of those, C&D winner My Gift To You appeals most.
Chris Wilson
Hamilton
5.10: American Affair
With further progress likely, American Affair could well defy a 10lb rise for his Musselburgh win. Bergerac, who shaped promisingly back on turf last time, is second choice ahead of closely matched rivals King's Lynn and Desperate Hero. Hat-trick seeker Jordan Electrics completes the shortlist.
Steve Boow
Kilbeggan
3.30: Red Trail
A few of these are unexposed over hurdles including Tannery Park who shaped well on handicap debut and Riyami who will find 2m around here plenty sharp. Another who might have a bit up her sleeve is four-time Flat winner Red Trail and a chance is taken with her on her first foray into handicap company. Of the more experienced types, Morepowertoya and The Truant come into the mix as well.
Mark Nunan
Listowel
4.20: Lauroline
Improving one off Johnny Murtagh is asking a lot but Paul Flynn has made a habit of winning races with fresh recruits and Lauroline has knocked on the door a few times. Lohengrin sprung back to life at Cork and should be happier over today's longer trip, while Kodiac Prince is running himself into form off his reduced mark.
Alistair Jones
Nottingham
2.50: Evelyn's Phoenix
Persian Phoenix will be have a big say in proceedings if she is as effective away from good ground but another step forward looks possible for Evelyn's Phoenix who swooped late on to win his handicap debut over 7f at Redcar. Bestie has each-way claims again, while Tribal Chief is the handicap newcomer to keep an eye on.
Richard Austen
