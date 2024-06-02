Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Evelyn's Phoenix 14:50 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby Way Out 16:15 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Beau Morgan (5lb) Tnr: Syd Hosie Fairbanks 16:40 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding American Affair 17:10 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Evelyn's Phoenix 2.50 Nottingham

28-1 for handicap debut at Redcar (7f, good to firm) 13 days ago but raised his game for a narrow win, coming from out the back in a 12-runner race; up 3lb and on different ground but there was clear promise for 1m in that performance and this looks a weak race.

Way Out 4.15 Fakenham

0-4 over fences but placed off higher marks in two good handicaps in the autumn (2m4f/2m7f) and gave another good account when close second in Warwick novice (2m4f, good) last month; strong chance.

Fairbanks 4.40 Hamilton

Big improver when upped in trip and visored last summer, winning turf handicaps at Haydock (good to soft), Leicester and Goodwood; another significant step forward when making all to justify favouritism in good style at Newcastle (AW) three weeks ago; all that success was over about 1m4f but 1m5f can also suit; up a further 7lb but another win may well be forthcoming.

American Affair 5.10 Hamilton

From a family that has served his trainer well; scored readily at Musselburgh (5f, good to soft; off 10lb lower) six weeks ago on seasonal debut and looks the type to improve further; still unexposed at the minimum distance; strongly respected.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.