The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Fakenham, Hamilton and Nottingham on Sunday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

Chatty Chich (2.35 Fakenham)

Was beaten a fair way in all three novice races but showed marked improvement since handicapping, going down narrowly over course and distance after a break before comfortably going one better at Huntingdon last month. A 6lb rise shouldn't stop him going in again for a combination in Harry and Dan Skelton who have started the season strongly.

Align The Stars (4.10 Hamilton)

Is still a maiden after five starts, finishing second on four occasions, but showed more than enough behind a handicap debutant from Aidan O'Brien at York to suggest he can win soon. He's well-related, being a brother to multiple Group 3 winner Al Aasy, and should be able to dominate in this small field, while the extra distance shouldn't trouble him.

Brunch (4.25 Nottingham)

Has found life difficult off marks in the 100s since landing a Listed race at Pontefract in July 2021, but he is now rated just 3lb higher than for his last handicap victory and tackles the weakest race he has faced in almost four years, which could see him return to the winner's enclosure. He has winning form when fresh, no ground concerns and returns with trainer Michael Dods in superb form.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.