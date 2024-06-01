Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

American Affair (5.10 Hamilton)

Continued his progress from last year with a smooth travelling win at Musselburgh on his reappearance. Up 10lb, but he won with such authority that he still appeals as being on a good mark, with the strong possibility of better to come.

Paul Curtis

American Affair 17:10 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Eyecatcher

Helter Skelter (4.55 Nottingham)

This Rebecca Menzies-trained runner has been shaping better than his recent form.

Ron Wood

Helter Skelter 16:55 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

The Punt nap

Brunch (4.25 Nottingham)

Hasn't won for a while but has now dropped to a very workable mark and tackles the weakest race he has encountered in almost four years. Is capable of winning after a break and returns with the Michael Dods yard in fine form.

Harry Wilson

Brunch 16:25 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Newmarket nap

Too Friendly (4.40 Hamilton)

Did not get the rub for the green when second to today's rival Hope You Can Run at Newmarket last time and fancied to atone for James Owen.

David Milnes

Too Friendly 16:40 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: James Owen

Speed figures

Ghostwriter (3.05 Chantilly)

Three from three last season culminating in success in the Royal Lodge, did well to finish fourth in the 2,000 Guineas and this longer trip should suit.

Dave Edwards

Ghostwriter 15:05 Chantilly View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Clive Cox

Dark horse

Aberama Gold (5.10 Hamilton)

Potentially well in on a mark of 94 having won twice last season off bigger marks. He was a close third at Newmarket three runs back off a mark of 97 and should be thereabouts if reproducing that level of form here.

Sam Hardy

Aberama Gold 17:10 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

Read these next:

Tom Segal's play of the day at Chantilly

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Fakenham, Hamilton and Nottingham on Sunday

Tom Segal with three Sunday selections after a 17-2 Derby day winner

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.