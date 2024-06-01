Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
American Affair (5.10 Hamilton)
Continued his progress from last year with a smooth travelling win at Musselburgh on his reappearance. Up 10lb, but he won with such authority that he still appeals as being on a good mark, with the strong possibility of better to come.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Helter Skelter (4.55 Nottingham)
This Rebecca Menzies-trained runner has been shaping better than his recent form.
Ron Wood
The Punt nap
Brunch (4.25 Nottingham)
Hasn't won for a while but has now dropped to a very workable mark and tackles the weakest race he has encountered in almost four years. Is capable of winning after a break and returns with the Michael Dods yard in fine form.
Harry Wilson
Newmarket nap
Too Friendly (4.40 Hamilton)
Did not get the rub for the green when second to today's rival Hope You Can Run at Newmarket last time and fancied to atone for James Owen.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Ghostwriter (3.05 Chantilly)
Three from three last season culminating in success in the Royal Lodge, did well to finish fourth in the 2,000 Guineas and this longer trip should suit.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Aberama Gold (5.10 Hamilton)
Potentially well in on a mark of 94 having won twice last season off bigger marks. He was a close third at Newmarket three runs back off a mark of 97 and should be thereabouts if reproducing that level of form here.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
