Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Thurles

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Marsh Wren

2.23 Thurles

The superiority of Irish-trained horses in Britain's biggest races has been a big talking point over the past few years, but that reality does not preclude British horses from beating their Irish counterparts in their own backyard.

We saw the like when Sophie Leech saddled Madara, one of only three British-based runners at the Dublin Racing Festival, to plunder a competitive 2m handicap chase at the meeting.

That kind of enterprise should be encouraged and rewards beckon for Stuart Edmunds with his first runner in Ireland on Thursday. The horse in question is Marsh Wren and she deserves to be favourite in my book for Thurles's Listed Colreevy Mares' Novice Chase (2.23).

Marsh Wren has taken to chasing superbly this season and the only horse who has lowered her colours in that sphere is Arclight, who was benefiting from a four-year-old allowance at Wincanton that day and is prominent in the betting for the Grade 2 Pendil at Kempton on Saturday.

The selection is taking a rise in class from her comfortable handicap strike at Uttoxeter last month, but crucially is receiving 10lb from early market leader Harmonya Maker, who will surely have to improve to concede the weight to her principal rival.

Marsh Wren 14:23 Thurles View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Read these next:

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie landed a 20-1 treble last Friday, can he do so again at Newcastle and Thurles on Thursday?

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.