TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Daring Legend (3.05 Doncaster)

Improved in winning his last two starts, comfortably so at Yarmouth last time. He is 6lb well in and should have no problem dropping back in trip, so can land the hat-trick with James Doyle taking over in the saddle.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Daring Legend15:05 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Michael Appleby

Eyecatcher

Lenny's Spirit (6.15 Newbury) 

Ed Dunlop's six-year-old is back down to the same mark as when winning this 12 months ago and now gets cheekpieces added to the usual tongue-tie.
Mark Brown

Silk
Lenny's Spirit18:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Miss Sophie Smith Tnr: Ed Dunlop

The Punt nap

Mythical Guest (8.30 Yarmouth)

The George Margarson-trained four-year-old was an impressive course-and-distance winner earlier this year and lost nothing in defeat to a progressive three-year-old last time. The return to this trip should suit off a 3lb higher mark.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Mythical Guest20:30 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: George Margarson

Newmarket nap

Glistening (6.45 Newbury)

John and Thady Gosden's filly was a promising debut third at Yarmouth and has since worked nicely on the Limekilns.
David Milnes

Silk
Glistening18:45 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Have Secret (8.30 Yarmouth)

Put up a couple of excellent speed figures when placed in valuable handicaps at Royal Ascot and Goodwood and can come on from his good second on seasonal bow.
Craig Thake

Silk
Have Secret20:30 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Dark horse

Stone Circle (7.30 Yarmouth)

The jockey loves this competition, and the horse loves Yarmouth. Down 2lb from winning this race last year, so should be competitive for team Wales and the West.
Liam Watson

Silk
Stone Circle19:30 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Michael Bell

