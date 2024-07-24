- More
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Daring Legend (3.05 Doncaster)
Improved in winning his last two starts, comfortably so at Yarmouth last time. He is 6lb well in and should have no problem dropping back in trip, so can land the hat-trick with James Doyle taking over in the saddle.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Lenny's Spirit (6.15 Newbury)
Ed Dunlop's six-year-old is back down to the same mark as when winning this 12 months ago and now gets cheekpieces added to the usual tongue-tie.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Mythical Guest (8.30 Yarmouth)
The George Margarson-trained four-year-old was an impressive course-and-distance winner earlier this year and lost nothing in defeat to a progressive three-year-old last time. The return to this trip should suit off a 3lb higher mark.
Matt Rennie
Newmarket nap
Glistening (6.45 Newbury)
John and Thady Gosden's filly was a promising debut third at Yarmouth and has since worked nicely on the Limekilns.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Have Secret (8.30 Yarmouth)
Put up a couple of excellent speed figures when placed in valuable handicaps at Royal Ascot and Goodwood and can come on from his good second on seasonal bow.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Stone Circle (7.30 Yarmouth)
The jockey loves this competition, and the horse loves Yarmouth. Down 2lb from winning this race last year, so should be competitive for team Wales and the West.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
