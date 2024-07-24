Yarmouth Placepot tips: Harry Wilson serves up his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Six tricky handicaps make trying to land a share of the £50,000 guaranteed pool at Yarmouth a bit more difficult and a couple of runners are going to be needed in a few legs to safely navigate our way through the Placepot.

The opening 1m3½f handicap (5.30) represents a drop in class for Zayina , who showed enough on her reappearance in April to make her of interest off the same mark. Dream Harder is back-up.

The following 6f handicap (6.00) provides us with a chance to keep the perm manageable as Good Good Good rates banker material. She was a good second over 5f at Newmarket's July meeting and is sure to be suited by going back up in trip.

Lennon is better than he was able to show last time and there's every chance he can resume his progression in the mile handicap (6.30), but it's best to include two, so Beylerbeyi also goes in.

Pedro Valentino has improved since being fitted with cheekpieces and goes in alongside last year's winner Farhh To Shy in the 7f handicap (7.00).

Tropical Island has run well in much better contests than the 5f handicap (7.30) and could be hard to beat if coping with the drop in trip. Yarmouth specialist Stone Circle goes in too, just in case.

Baileys Khelstar , who has posted progressive RPRs this year, and Oneforthegutter are selected in the 1m6f handicap (8.00).

Yarmouth Placepot perm

5.30

1 Dream Harder

8 Zayina

6.00

8 Good Good Good

6.30

5 Beylerbeyi

14 Lennon

7.00

3 Farhh To Shy

11 Pedro Valentino

7.30

3 Tropical Island

11 Stone Circle

8.00

1 Oneforthegutter

6 Baileys Khelstar

2x1x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

