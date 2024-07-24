The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Sandown and the Racing League opener at Yarmouth

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday. . .

Love Talk (3.15 Sandown)

The Grant Tuer-trained juvenile arguably sets the form standard on what she's produced so far and can bounce back to winning ways in the Listed Star Stakes. The daughter of Ten Sovereigns was impressive on her debut at Redcar, and then ran a creditable fourth in a Group 3 at Chantilly last time. She was probably outpaced in that six-furlong contest, but was an eyecatcher when strongly staying on at the finish. The form of that race has been boosted with the winner, Arabie, following up in a Group 2 since and she's been crying out for this step up in trip.

Baileys Khelstar (8.00 Yarmouth)

The Charlie Johnston-trained four-year-old excels over these staying trips and he's still got some scope to improve off his current mark in the 1m6f handicap. He started his season with an easy win over this trip at Southwell before following up over 2m at Ascot, and there was nothing wrong with his second to Euchen Glen at Ayr last time. The 1m5f trip was probably just on the short side that day and a 2lb rise in the handicap isn't harsh for what's he's been producing. He's still a progressive sort.

Mythical Guest (8.30 Yarmouth)

This four-year-old is likely to be overpriced and do not be shocked if he runs a huge race over a track and trip he's excelled at before. He was a four-and-a-half length winner over course and distance on his seasonal comeback in April, and added to that tally over this trip at Newmarket on his penultimate start. He wasn't disgraced when runner up over a mile at that track behind an improving three-year-old last time, and despite being nudged up 3lb for that, can excel back at the Norfolk track.

Read these next:

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Yarmouth Placepot tips: Harry Wilson serves up his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.