The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ayr and Kempton on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Red Danielle (3.20 Ayr)

Red Danielle showed some good form last season, progressing well each time and finally winning on her fourth start by 11 lengths at Yarmouth in August. She then backed that up with an impressive second place in a Listed race at Saint-Cloud in less than ideal conditions. That seems to suggest she is able to handle any ground and she will have progressed over the winter. This is her first run for new connections, and if the break has done her no harm she should go well.

Game Set (6.00 Kempton)

Game Set showed some promise in novice company last season with back-to-back wins but then ran no sort of race last time on his handicap debut at Doncaster. He had excuses for that run, apparently not liking the soft ground, and although the step up to a mile is a big question mark for him, he is now back on the all-weather where he won convincingly at Wolverhampton last year. This is a good opportunity to bounce back.

Giant (8.00 Kempton)

Giant has picked up where he left off last season with some impressive runs on the all-weather at Kempton and Wolverhampton. In his last four starts he has not finished outside of the top three. Although he has been a beaten favourite in his last two outings, he ran very well last time and was only just held after suffering some interference leaving the stalls. His consistency is his greatest attribute and he has a solid record at Kempton over 7f. He looks well placed to go well again.

